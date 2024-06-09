The Simple Soda Tab Trick That Eliminates All That Frustrating Foam

One of the best things about soda (or pop, depending on where you live) is also the element that can make it a pain to navigate — the fizz. The carbonation that gives soda its bubbles can build up into foam, and if a pressurized can of pop isn't hand-dispensed correctly into a glass or cup, that foam can linger. Pouring a can of soda and being met with mushrooming, glass-filling foam can be unappetizing and annoying. There's got to be a better way — and there is.

There's a basic tab position with a functional purpose that you might not be aware of and it can help control that foamy fizz. After opening the can, leave the tab in the straight-up position. When the can is tilted to pour the soda into a glass, it can balance inside of a glass or cup without tipping over or falling because the metal tab will hold it in place. This allows the soda to pour into the glass in a way that reduces foam and does it without you needing to do a thing.