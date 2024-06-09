The Extra Ingredient That Takes Taco Meat To New Levels

Taco night is an indisputable favorite for weeknight meals, whether you like to make it all from scratch or reach for the approachable taco kit at the grocery store. But one element of taco night that is entirely up to you to create from scratch is the meat. And seeing as it's the main protein source and star of the meal, it's important you make it flavorful and switch it up every once in a while.

One surprising ingredient that can elevate your taco meat in both taste and texture is an easy and perhaps unexpected addition: tomato paste. Just a couple of tablespoons of tomato paste adds a slight acidic pop to the meat, livening up what can otherwise become overwhelmingly savory meat from typical taco seasonings like cumin or chili powder. But the tomato paste also creates a bit of a saucy texture, acting as a binding ingredient for the taco seasonings.