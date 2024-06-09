Here's The Right Way To Properly Butterfly A Delicate Lobster Tail

Start by grabbing a sharp pair of kitchen shears and a freshly washed, uncooked lobster tail. Hold the tail with the fanned-out end facing away from you and the shell spine facing up, then cut down the center of the shell, stopping before the tail fan so the meat remains attached at the end. Don't cut all the way through the meat, just cut the top half so that the meat will spread in one big piece — like butterfly wings. Carefully lift the meat from the shell while keeping it attached to the tail fan, and close the shell halves back together under the meat, creating a makeshift platform for the tail.

People make many common mistakes when cooking and preparing lobster, such as cutting the lobster tail all the way through and creating two unattached wings instead of a whole butterfly. Another common mistake is removing the meat completely — you want to keep the meat attached to the tail at the base so it remains in the shell when cooking.

Finally, you'll need to use the right tools — and not ones for smashing claws. Stick to a pair of very sharp shears that won't tear up the tender meat or damage the shell. You can wear thick kitchen gloves to protect your hands from the shell, or hold the tails with a lint-free towel. Don't wear thin foodservice gloves though, as they may get caught on the shell and tear.