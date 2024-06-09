Not Sure Which Onion To Cook With? Ina Garten Has You Covered

If you cook your way through Ina Garten's endless trove of recipes, you'll notice the specificity of her ingredient lists. For all her use-what-you-have ethos, she's not shy about playing favorites when it comes to everyday essentials. (Case in point: She's been using the same brand of olive oil for 20 years.) Likewise, she'll never leave you guessing over which type of onion to use.

Yellow onions appear most frequently in Ina's recipes, from dips to soups to braises. It's not surprising that, in response to a reader's query about which type of onion to use in a dish if a recipe doesn't specify, Ina wrote that she "would always assume it's calling for yellow onions." While Ina's kitchen is surely stocked with more than one type of onion (how else would she make her herb-roasted red onions or her shallot chicken?), the yellow variety is her reliable default. Here's why the humble allium stands apart from the rest.