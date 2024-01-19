13 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Caramelizing Onions

If you're not caramelizing your onions regularly, it's time to start. Caramelizing onions harnesses the onion's natural sugars to transform their flavor from sharp and peppery to juicy, sweet, and complex. When you heat onions gently over a long period, a chemical process called pyrolysis occurs, which breaks the onion's sugars down into smaller particles, altering their structure, color, and flavor. As a result, the onions turn a dark brown, and their water content reduces, intensifying their flavor notes and giving them a whole new role in recipes, allowing you to add a deep sweetness to everything from hummus to pizza and serving as one of the best toppings out there for both meat and vegetable-based dishes.

Caramelizing onions, however, has long been seen as something that only pro chefs can nail — and this isn't the case. Anyone with a pan and an onion can produce premium caramelization with a little patience and a few skills. Where people usually fall over, though, in a few key places, causing them to end up with fried, burnt, or undercooked onions instead of a jammy tangle of caramelized joy. We're about to put an end to all of those stumbling blocks. ‌