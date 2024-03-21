Our Favorite Small Kitchen Appliances From TIHS 2024
It used to be that a stove, refrigerator, and microwave were the only appliances you needed for a well-rounded kitchen. But it's 2024, and today's modern home cooks need more to help get the job done during busy meal times. And it's not just the size of the machine that matters — many compact countertop staples and one-use gadgets are incredibly useful. In fact, according to a 2022 survey in House Digest, coffee makers of all kinds, blenders, and instant pots were among the necessary must-haves (after the ever-popular microwave).
Manufacturers have taken notice of these trends. That's exactly what was on display at The Inspired Home Show, North America's largest housewares trade show, which wrapped up in Chicago on March 19, 2024. Over 1,700 vendors and indie brands from more than 120 countries gathered to put their best ideas and kitchen gadgets on display. Daily Meal had the opportunity to check out some of the best products TIHS 2024 had to offer, many of which have just (or are about to) hit the market. Here are our favorite picks for small kitchen appliances from this year's show.
Salton Cordless Warming Tray
With all the plugged-in appliances you likely have in your kitchen, the last thing you need is another unsightly cord to get tangled up in the fray. Therein lies the beauty of Salton's warming tray: It's fully cordless. Not only does it sport a sleek look, but this cordless device is also fully portable, whether you need to move it from one counter to another, or to take it with you to a friend's potluck to keep your dish at the perfect serving temperature.
The only time the tray needs to be plugged in is to give it an initial power boost when you're ready to use it. After eight minutes, unplug it and move it into your dining room, outdoor deck, or anywhere else you want to keep food warm for your guests. The Salton warming tray will maintain its temperature setting for up to 60 minutes, no batteries required.
Salton's Cordless Warming Tray is available for $79.99.
BLOK Smart Cutting Board
Most food subscription services only offer the bare basics with their plans — things like prepared ingredients, recipe cards, or fully made and ready-to-eat frozen meals. BLOK outdoes them all with its smart cutting board and subscription plan. In addition to the revolutionary wooden chopping block with a built-in video feed, the subscription offers a library of countless on-demand cooking videos. Choose one from a conjoined mobile app and watch along as you prep your (soon-to-be delicious) meal.
If you think BLOK's cutting-edge smart cutting board sounds like a "Peloton for the kitchen," that's exactly how the company markets the package. In addition to the board itself, there's a docking system with built-in speakers. Attach the board to charge, and position it upright if you'd rather watch a presentation or how-to before you begin your meal prep.
BLOK's Smart Cutting Board is available for $699 plus a subscription.
Tribest Soyabella Plant-Based Milk Maker
Nowadays, there are seemingly myriad dairy-free milk alternatives to choose from at your local grocery store. Unfortunately, making soy, oat, or almond milk at home isn't nearly as easy or accessible as simply grabbing one at the supermarket. Homemade nut milk often requires complex machinery and time-intensive production — but lucky for you, Tribest's Soyabella Plant-Based Milk Maker is the workhorse that makes this process easier and exponentially more efficient.
It only takes 30 seconds for Tribest's device to puree and liquefy nuts and seeds for the plant-based milk of your choice, and only 15 minutes for ones that are grain- and bean-based. Better yet, you can rest assured knowing that your homemade batch doesn't have any additives or preservatives found in the typical store-bought varieties. The Soyabella can also prepare soups and dips, and comes with attachments to grind coffee beans and herbs.
Tribest's Soyabella Plant-Based Milk Maker is available for $109.95.
Salton Stuffed Belgian Waffle Maker
When it comes to Salton's Stuffed Waffle Maker, it's what's on the inside that counts. Its unique design has a removable ring attachment that creates a deep cooking bed for stuffing your favorite toppings inside the Belgian waffle of your dreams. Simply pour in the batter, add your favorite ingredients, add another layer of batter, press, and cook.
With the Salton Stuffed Waffle Maker, the options are truly endless — whether you're craving a sweet treat in the morning or a savory spin on the traditional waffle for lunch or dinner. And if you're in the mood for a waffle of the non-stuffed variety? No problem: The ring attachment is removable if you want to kick it old school. On top of that, the Salton's cool touch handles and its ceramic nonstick cooking surface make it easy to use and clean.
Salton's Stuffed Belgian Waffle Maker is available for $59.99.
Holstein Housewares Dual Air Fryer
If you want to heat up last night's leftovers without sacrificing texture or flavor, the air fryer is truly your best friend. The only problem? Most air fryers have a limited capacity and a singular cooking tray. And that means double the work and time to get your food ready.
Luckily, Holstein Housewares has come up with the perfect solution to this problem: the Holstein Housewares Dual Air Fryer. Its innovative tech allows the device to reach temps as high as 450 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with an automatic shut-off feature so nothing burns. The Dual Air Fryer is also designed with side-by-side cooking parcels and individual temperature and timer controls, so you can set your meats to cook lower and slower while your fries get an extra hot blast of air. The result is the perfect cook for different food types each and every time.
Holstein Housewares' Dual Air Fryer is available for $199.