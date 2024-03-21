Our Favorite Small Kitchen Appliances From TIHS 2024

It used to be that a stove, refrigerator, and microwave were the only appliances you needed for a well-rounded kitchen. But it's 2024, and today's modern home cooks need more to help get the job done during busy meal times. And it's not just the size of the machine that matters — many compact countertop staples and one-use gadgets are incredibly useful. In fact, according to a 2022 survey in House Digest, coffee makers of all kinds, blenders, and instant pots were among the necessary must-haves (after the ever-popular microwave).

Manufacturers have taken notice of these trends. That's exactly what was on display at The Inspired Home Show, North America's largest housewares trade show, which wrapped up in Chicago on March 19, 2024. Over 1,700 vendors and indie brands from more than 120 countries gathered to put their best ideas and kitchen gadgets on display. Daily Meal had the opportunity to check out some of the best products TIHS 2024 had to offer, many of which have just (or are about to) hit the market. Here are our favorite picks for small kitchen appliances from this year's show.