Amp Up Fried Pickle Batter With A Dash Of Ranch Seasoning

Just about anyone you ask can most likely agree that most foods taste good fried. There's nothing like a salty plate of potato chips, for instance, or the crunchy, buttery flavor of battered onion rings. Heck, even sweet dishes taste great when they get the frying treatment, with snacks like deep-fried Oreos making for a drool-worthy indulgence.

Another snack that you can batter and cook this way is pickles. This snack combines the oily, salty taste of the batter with the vinegary, briny flavor of the pickles into one bite-sized treat. While this snack is certainly plenty flavorful on its own, one way that you can make it even better is to add a bit of ranch seasoning to the batter mixture.

Part of the reason why ranch seasoning works so well is thanks to what's in it. This condiment has umami notes, thanks to the MSG in the seasoning, which adds a whole new layer of flavor to the fried pickle bites and complements their sour taste. On top of that, it contains buttermilk powder, which adds a slight tang and a more buttery taste to the batter. Besides these two ingredients, you'll also find dried herbs such as garlic, onion, and mustard powder to add a little bit of pungency to the batter. Other herbs in the seasoning, like dried parsely, dill, and chives, will add a pop of color to the fried pickles. All of that results in an upgraded snack that tastes even better than the original.