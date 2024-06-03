June Aldi Finds For Better Summer Barbecues
Summer is right around the corner, and with the warmer weather comes a chance to fire up the grill and host a barbecue for your friends and family. One store that's getting stocked with snacks, appetizers, and more to help get the party underway is Aldi. Aldi is renowned for being a cheap supermarket, helping customers keep costs down while providing a wide range of products.
Starting June 5th, it's got some new items dropping to help customers get their summer started. These Aldi Finds are located in the heart of the store and range from tools, such as a handy tabletop fire pit to make your summer cookouts easier, to condiments, snacks, and desserts to serve as part of your spread. Some of the food items come in multiple flavors, too, meaning there's bound to be something that tickles your tastebuds no matter what your preferences are or what kind of event you're hosting.
Clancy's Sweet Potato Chips
No cookout or summer picnic is complete without side dishes, and what's more classic than potato chips? This summer, Aldi is releasing its Clancy's brand sweet potato chips, which will be available in ranch and jalapeño flavors. The ranch flavor has all the tangy, creamy, and herbal notes of your favorite ranch dip, while the jalapeño option brings on heat to rival that of the summer weather. Whichever you prefer, the chips will be available from June 5th and cost $2.99 per bag.
Park Street Deli Dips
Another snack food making an appearance at Aldi starting June 5th are Park Street Deli dips. These dips are perfect for piling on classic potato chips (or maybe the aforementioned sweet potato chips). They're available in a spicy chipotle variety, which has a mild kick to it but still has a cheesy, creamy flavor. Or, if you prefer something a bit more rich and savory, try the parmesan bacon flavor. Both options are available for just $3.29 per tub.
Grill Master Collection
The heart and soul of any cookout is what goes on the grill. Aldi's Grill Master Collection is a package of different cuts of various types of meat, ideal for getting your barbecue party going. In terms of beef, the pack comes with two boneless ribeye steaks, two boneless New York strip steaks, two bacon-wrapped sirloin steaks, and eight burgers. It also includes two boneless pork chops and two boneless chicken breasts. All of that clocks in at a whopping 7.37 pounds and costs just $59.99. It'll be available for purchase starting June 5th.
Belmont All American or Key Lime Cheesecake
If you've got a sweet tooth, then on June 12th, make sure to head to your local Aldi to pick up its Belmont cheesecakes. You can get the cheesecakes as a Key Lime flavor, the perfect alternative (and time saver) to a classic Key Lime pie. Or, you can pick this up as an All American pack, which is a sampler including raspberry jam-topped, New York-style, and blueberry cheesecakes to bring red, white, and blue colors to your table. Each box is set to retail at $12.99.
Crofton Beverage Tub
Whether you like cracking open a cold one or prefer family-friendly drinks like cans of soda, a Crofton beverage tub is the perfect way to keep your drinks ice-cold all afternoon. This product launches on June 12th for just $12.99. Pick up some cans of Aldi's Diet Summit cola, some beers, or any other drinks you like, and add them and ice to this bucket as a simple solution to a cooler.
Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato
This summer, there's no need to shell out tons of cash for expensive scoops at your local gelato joint. Instead, snag one of Aldi's Specially Selected multilayer gelatos. Starting on June 12th, the chain has a few fun new flavors launching. There's chocolate vanilla cookie, which features layers of cookie crumbles, vanilla and chocolate gelatos, and chocolate sauce. Or, try the coffee vanilla delight flavor with cookie pieces, coffee sauce, and both coffee and vanilla ice creams. There's also the coconut chocolate option for those who want a bit more of a rich taste with a tropical touch. Regardless of which you go for, the tubs will retail for $3.49 per 16-fluid-ounce tub.
Specially Selected Giant Brioche Buns
Say goodbye to regular old white bread buns for your hamburgers — this summer, snag some of Aldi's giant brioche buns instead. These rolls are 50% larger than your standard brioche buns, making them the perfect size for your burger patties. These six-count packs will be available for $4.99 starting on June 12th.
Patriotic Brownie Platter
Skip the hours spent in the kitchen making homemade brownies — for this year's Fourth of July cookout, snag Aldi's Patriotic brownie platter. These gooey brownies come with a milk chocolate frosting, a fun, patriotic red and blue drizzle, and red, white, and blue sprinkles. There are also brownies with white chocolate frosting with patriotic red, white, and blue star sprinkles for those who want a different flavor profile. The platter will be available starting on June 12th and features 12 brownies in each box. Each platter will retail for $5.79.
Adventuridge Tabletop Smokeless Fire Pit
If you love the fun of a fire pit but don't want to trek out to your local park or campground to use one, Aldi has a simple solution coming to stores on June 12th. It's offering an Adventuridge tabletop smokeless fire pit, available in black, green, stainless steel, or red. This is a great alternative to a disposable grill or regular grill, as you can use it more than once but still don't have to pay a ton of money out of pocket for the full-size thing. Plus, it's much more transportable. It's set to retail for $29.99, so it's a little more costly than your standard disposable grill but can be used multiple times.
Specially Selected Hummus Crisps
Love hummus but don't want to deal with scooping up a dip? On June 19th, Aldi will retail its Specially Selected hummus crips in two new flavors: sweet chili, and feta, garlic & herb. The sweet chili flavor has the slight spice and touch of sweetness that your favorite Thai chili sauce has. On the other hand, the feta, garlic & herb flavor brings a Mediterranean feel to the chips. A bag is set to retail at just $2.19, and the crisps are made from real chickpeas.
Journey To ... Greece Krinkle Cut Kettle Chips
Classic potato chips are a staple barbecue snack, but rather than sticking to plain chips, check out Aldi's soon-to-be-released Krinkle Cut Kettle Chips in rosemary & feta or tzatziki flavors. The rosemary & feta flavor has a light herby touch while incorporating a bit of tangy richness to the snack, thanks to the cheese. The tzatziki flavor plays on the creamy, herbal taste of a traditional Greek tzatziki sauce. This snack will bring a Mediterranean feel to your summer gatherings and launches on June 19th for $1.95 per bag.
Sundae Shoppe Ultimate Cones
I scream, you scream, we all scream for Aldi's Sundae Shoppe ultimate cones! Coming on June 26th, this pack of classic ice creams comes in white chocolate and chocolate fudge flavors piled into a tasty wafer cone. The ultimate cones also come with a yummy fudge core for even more chocolate once you get to the cone part of the treat. They're finished off with caramelized hazelnut chunks. Each four-pack will retail for just $3.99.
Park Street Deli Layered Dip
Another Park Street Deli dip that will be rearing its head in Aldi supermarkets this summer is the brand's layered dip. The condiment consists of four layers — including pinto beans, guacamole, cheese, and salsa — and is ideal for scooping up with tortilla chips (or eating on its own). It'll be available starting June 26th for $3.49 and can save you the hassle of making your own layered chip dip for your barbecue.
Benton's Summer Creme Wafer Rolls
Another option for your dessert table is Benton's summer creme wafer rolls. These rolls veer away from the classic chocolate and vanilla flavors and instead come in lemon meringue and summer berry flavors, perfect for celebrating the warm weather. They will be available starting June 26th for $2.29 per container.
Park Street Deli Salsa
If you're not a fan of classic potato chips and would rather munch on tortilla chips instead, turn up the flavor by dipping them in Park Street Deli's salsa. On June 26th, Aldi will have smoky peach or mango habanero flavors available for $2.79 per jar. These Finds — whether it's the salsa, sweet potato chips, some of the many desserts, or even a tabletop fire pit — are the items you need to gear up for a summer season of outdoor cooking.