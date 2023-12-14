Does Aldi's Summit Diet Cola Contain Aspartame?

As explained by CNN, artificial sweetening agents like aspartame have been linked to numerous health effects over the years, including serious conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Additionally, some studies have shown an association between aspartame and certain types of cancer, particularly when it comes to cancer of the liver. Because of this information, WHO listed the sweetener as "possibly carcinogenic to humans," a designation also shared by red meat.

Despite this evidence, the FDA claims that aspartame does not pose a significant disease risk when consumed moderately. Per the FDA, most people can safely consume up to 50 milligrams of aspartame for every 2.2 pounds of weight on a daily basis. There are some exceptions, however, such as people with phenylketonuria, which is a genetic condition that makes it difficult to process the phenylalanine found in aspartame.

While aspartame is deemed safe by the FDA and other regulatory agencies, it's found in lots of products. As a result, it may be challenging to control how much you consume, which can push you beyond the recommended daily limit. In this case, you might be tempted to switch to Aldi's regular brand of cola.