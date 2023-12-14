Does Aldi's Summit Diet Cola Contain Aspartame?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Aldi is well known for developing private-label goods that rival big-name brands in terms of quality. The chain's Summit Diet Cola is no exception, as this beverage is intended to give Diet Coke a run for its money. Like Diet Coke, Summit Diet Cola also gets its flavor from an artificial sweetener known as aspartame. Unlike sugar, a serving of aspartame has 4 calories and a far more potent flavor, which makes it a welcome addition to diet beverages.
Aspartame's use as a sweetening agent is somewhat of an accident, as it was originally developed in conjunction with ulcer medication in 1965. However, it wasn't until 1981 that it was incorporated into different foods. These days, the substance is a mainstay of diet colas, as well as many other foods. And while its low-calorie content is beneficial for people managing their weight, concerns about aspartame's possible effect on health have people wondering whether it's safe to consume.
Is aspartame bad for your health?
As explained by CNN, artificial sweetening agents like aspartame have been linked to numerous health effects over the years, including serious conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Additionally, some studies have shown an association between aspartame and certain types of cancer, particularly when it comes to cancer of the liver. Because of this information, WHO listed the sweetener as "possibly carcinogenic to humans," a designation also shared by red meat.
Despite this evidence, the FDA claims that aspartame does not pose a significant disease risk when consumed moderately. Per the FDA, most people can safely consume up to 50 milligrams of aspartame for every 2.2 pounds of weight on a daily basis. There are some exceptions, however, such as people with phenylketonuria, which is a genetic condition that makes it difficult to process the phenylalanine found in aspartame.
While aspartame is deemed safe by the FDA and other regulatory agencies, it's found in lots of products. As a result, it may be challenging to control how much you consume, which can push you beyond the recommended daily limit. In this case, you might be tempted to switch to Aldi's regular brand of cola.
Is regular Summit Cola a better option?
If you have concerns about the aspartame in Aldi's version of diet cola, you might turn to the chain's regular cola to satisfy your sweet tooth. Keep in mind that Summit Cola is sweetened with high fructose corn syrup, which carries its own potential health risks. According to Healthline, this artificial form of sugar poses the greatest risk when consumed in large quantities. However, consumers should understand what kind of health effects could occur when drinking beverages containing high fructose corn syrup.
Consuming fructose in excess can lead to a medical issue called insulin resistance, which can result in the onset of type 2 diabetes in some cases. Taking in too much fructose can also negatively affect liver function, as well as increase a person's risk of developing heart disease. It's worth noting that moderate consumption of Summit Cola and similar beverages will not cause these health effects. Similarly, moderate consumption of drinks containing aspartame, such as Summit Diet Cola, is not likely to significantly harm your health. When enjoyed as an occasional treat alongside a healthy diet, Aldi's cola products are perfectly fine.