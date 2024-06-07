The Paper Towel Hack That Makes Decorating Cupcakes So Easy

In a recent TikTok video, Caked by Rach shows exactly how easy it is to get a little texture on the top of a frosted cupcake. First, pipe or spread a little frosting or some traditional buttercream onto the top of the cake, then flip it over and press it into a clean sheet of paper towel in the center of a pattern.

@cakedbyrach Crafting Cupcakes 🌸✂️🧁 Who knew marshmallows and kitchen roll could make something so pretty 😀🌸 How to 💁🏼‍♀️🌸🧁 Pipe some buttercream onto your cupcake Press down onto a piece of patterned kitchen roll Freeze for 20 minutes Remove the paper to reveal the pattern Cut marshmallows diagonally. Dip the sticky side into sanding sugar Add some buttercream to the back of the marshmallow and attach them around the cupcake 🌸🧁 #cupcake #cupcakeart #flowers #5minutecrafts #cakedbyrach #cupcakeideas #caketok ♬ 360 – Charli XCX

Thanks to the magic of the internet, you don't see a crucial step in the video, which is freezing the cupcake for about 20 minutes to set the pattern into the frosting, although the author includes this tip in the caption. Don't skip this part, especially if you're working with a very sticky substance like cream cheese frosting. Otherwise, the towel will just pull away from the cupcake with a bunch of frosting and you'll end up with a big mess. If this happens, however, don't stress it. Just smooth out the frosting and start over with a fresh piece of paper towel.

If you're really having trouble getting the pattern to set, you can also try frosting the cupcakes and then letting them sit for an hour or so for a crust to form on the outside of the frosting. Then repeat the process, and give it some extra time in the freezer to set.