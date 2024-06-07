Don't Skip This Vital Seasoning Step When Making Oatmeal

Oatmeal is one of the most classic one-pot meals to hit the breakfast table. Creamy, thick, and high in fiber, the versatile breakfast staple is not only delicious but unquestionably quick and easy to make. However, making perfect oatmeal still requires a fair amount of intention, and whether you're cooking steel-cut oats, rolled oats, or even instant oats, there is one ingredient you don't want to skip: salt. Adding a pinch of salt (roughly ⅛ teaspoon) to your water per cup of oatmeal at the beginning of the cooking process (or at night with your sweetener for overnight oats) will bring out the sweetness and nuttiness of the oatmeal, enhancing its mild flavor profile and ridding it of blandness.

However, you must add the salt to your oats and water (or milk) before starting your simmer. If you wait too long, your oatmeal will take on an unpleasant, overly salty taste. When done correctly, the added salt will also help balance out the flavors of any oatmeal toppings you add — from brown sugar to molasses to fresh blueberries — adding overall dimension to the dish and making what could have been a boring bowl of oatmeal a flavorful breakfast to sing about.