The Creamy Cheese That Takes Deviled Eggs Up A Notch
Classic deviled eggs are a staple party appetizer for a reason. But, rather than just making the tried-and-true version of deviled eggs and calling it a day, why not shake things up a bit by adding creamy, spicy pimento cheese?
If you're not familiar with it, pimento cheese is a spread that primarily features shredded cheddar cheese, mayo, and pimento peppers. Although it's become an icon of Southern cuisine, it actually originated in the early 1900s in New York with a slightly different recipe. It was developed as a way to market the use of two brand new products, cream cheese and imported Spanish "pimiento" peppers. (The second "i" was later left out in most recipe books, causing the change in spelling.)
Adding pimento cheese to your deviled egg filling incorporates the salty flavors of cheddar and the spicy notes of the peppers, working well against the rich taste of the egg yolk and mayo. To make this heavenly twist on deviled eggs, just mix in chopped pimento peppers and cheese (cheddar, or cheddar and cream cheese) into your mashed egg yolk filling. Or, if you want, make things even easier by using a pre-made pimento spread.
Things to know about making pimento cheese deviled eggs
Although standard orange cheddar is typically used for making pimento spread, there are a few different cheeses you can try when making your deviled egg filling. You can also add pepperjack to enhance the spiciness. You could try using smoked gouda for complementary smoky notes, or, cream cheese for added richness and a light tang.
To really boost the taste of the creamy filling with some acidity, try adding a splash pimento pepper brine. If you want that smoky flavor but don't have smoked cheese on hand, reach for Spanish smoked paprika, which works wonderfully with the Spanish pimento peppers. Cayenne pepper can add some heat, or garlic or onion powder can bring extra flavors.
Once the deviled eggs are put together, pop them in the fridge until you're ready to serve them. You can store them there for up to three days in an airtight container, but the sooner you eat them, the better.
Toppings for your pimento cheese deviled eggs
While traditionally, a sprinkle of paprika gets dusted on deviled eggs to give a burst of color, part of the fun of making this appetizer is coming up with unique toppings that enhance the flavors of the filling even further. Pimento cheese deviled eggs are the perfect canvas for a variety of out-of-the-ordinary garnishes.
While a topping of more shredded cheddar or diced pimento peppers would look and taste great, this is an opportunity to add new flavors and textures. Crushed potato chips can work as a salty, rich addition that also adds some crunch to the snack, as would crispy bacon bits. Add some crunchy freshness with diced celery, red pepper, chives, or chopped green onion. Or, how about some tangy chopped dill pickle to balance the rich egg? Whichever garnish you go with, you're bound to love this cheesy twist on a classic party appetizer.