The Creamy Cheese That Takes Deviled Eggs Up A Notch

Classic deviled eggs are a staple party appetizer for a reason. But, rather than just making the tried-and-true version of deviled eggs and calling it a day, why not shake things up a bit by adding creamy, spicy pimento cheese?

If you're not familiar with it, pimento cheese is a spread that primarily features shredded cheddar cheese, mayo, and pimento peppers. Although it's become an icon of Southern cuisine, it actually originated in the early 1900s in New York with a slightly different recipe. It was developed as a way to market the use of two brand new products, cream cheese and imported Spanish "pimiento" peppers. (The second "i" was later left out in most recipe books, causing the change in spelling.)

Adding pimento cheese to your deviled egg filling incorporates the salty flavors of cheddar and the spicy notes of the peppers, working well against the rich taste of the egg yolk and mayo. To make this heavenly twist on deviled eggs, just mix in chopped pimento peppers and cheese (cheddar, or cheddar and cream cheese) into your mashed egg yolk filling. Or, if you want, make things even easier by using a pre-made pimento spread.