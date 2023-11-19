Dill Pickles Are The Briny Ingredient Your Deviled Eggs Deserve
The origins of deviled eggs are thought to date back to a period spanning from 625 BC to AD 476, between the rise and fall of the Roman Empire. The process of creating these delicious entrees has undoubtedly been made convenient over the course of two thousand years. Still, only recently have eccentric methods to adapt the stuffed egg taken place. With stark whites turned vibrant pink and French toast garnishes, you might wonder, what could possibly be next? A less extravagant but equally pleasing addition is dill pickles.
If dill pickles are a common addition to your egg salad recipes, then this combination already makes sense. The pickles can be finely diced and combined with the egg mixture and (or) used as a fashionable garnish to add a flair of green color to the yellow-white shades. The briny flavor of the pickles marries exceptionally well with the creamy egg yolks and tangy mayonnaise. The crunchy, vinegary essence of the pickle upgrades the deviled eggs with a punchy, zingy nature that's thoughtful yet fun. It's sure to be a hit amongst guests at your next potluck.
A pickle here and a pickle there
There are a couple of tips to get those deviled eggs up to the level of exquisite. The first is to add a little pickle brine to the egg-filling mixture. It not only reduces waste but also introduces a more robust briny tang. If you're going this route, be aware that the more brine you add, the thinner the mixture will become. If the eggy mixture becomes too watery, your only saving grace will likely be adding more eggs. Yet even this is not a desirable scenario.
If you're including finely chopped pickles in the egg mixture, it's also important to consider how well this will swirl if you use a piping bag. Unfortunately, those little nuggets of pickle could get stuck in the nozzle and lead to a seriously eggy mess. If you're set on having uniform swirls, then consider using pickle brine in the egg filling and sliced pickles as a garnish. On the other hand, if you're not using pickles as a garnish, consider garnishing the eggs with a little fresh dill, as this will indicate to your guests what flavors they are.
Welcome to the era of the pickle
While the most common variety of dill pickles is simply brined cucumbers with dill, within this are slight alternatives. Whether it's garlic-infused, laced with whole chili peppers, or brined with spices, there are various ways to weave other subtle flavors through the deviled eggs. However, before you go overboard with outlandish dill pickle varieties, be mindful of how they will impact the other flavors in the egg. For instance, if you're seasoning the deviled egg filling with mustard, consider how spiced dill pickles may intensify or overshadow this heat. The easiest way to avoid a battle between robust flavors is to use your taste buds and check the flavors of the ingredients before adding them.
While varieties like cornichons and gherkins also fall within the dill pickle sphere, vast pickle horizons beyond this offer slightly different briny sentiments. Kimchi is a fantastic fermented addition to deviled eggs, adding spice, umami, and a satisfying crunch. Not to mention a devilish red flair.
When preparing deviled eggs next, skillfully incorporate dill pickles into the mixture or use them as a fitting garnish. Your eggs (and guests) will relish the inclusion.