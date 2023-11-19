Dill Pickles Are The Briny Ingredient Your Deviled Eggs Deserve

The origins of deviled eggs are thought to date back to a period spanning from 625 BC to AD 476, between the rise and fall of the Roman Empire. The process of creating these delicious entrees has undoubtedly been made convenient over the course of two thousand years. Still, only recently have eccentric methods to adapt the stuffed egg taken place. With stark whites turned vibrant pink and French toast garnishes, you might wonder, what could possibly be next? A less extravagant but equally pleasing addition is dill pickles.

If dill pickles are a common addition to your egg salad recipes, then this combination already makes sense. The pickles can be finely diced and combined with the egg mixture and (or) used as a fashionable garnish to add a flair of green color to the yellow-white shades. The briny flavor of the pickles marries exceptionally well with the creamy egg yolks and tangy mayonnaise. The crunchy, vinegary essence of the pickle upgrades the deviled eggs with a punchy, zingy nature that's thoughtful yet fun. It's sure to be a hit amongst guests at your next potluck.