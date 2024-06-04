Why Your Kebabs Just Aren't Grilling The Way You Want

During grilling season, kebabs are one of the most fun dishes to put together. You don't need any special skill to make them, and you can stack your sticks with whatever looks good at the grocery store, be it steak, chicken, tofu, or shrimp. Food on a stick is not entirely foolproof, however. If you find that your kebabs just aren't grilling the way you want, make sure you're pairing similar ingredient textures. Dense pieces of beef will cook slower than a chunk of zucchini, for example, so you can end up with overcooked veggies and undercooked meat.

You don't need to be a food scientist to figure out the density of each ingredient in order to make perfect kebabs, just try to group things together that cook at around the same speed. Also, be sure to cut all of your ingredients into the same size, leave space between each piece on the stick, and if there's anything really dense you can always do a little precooking before finishing on the grill.