The Mess-Free Trick For Removing A Flan From A Ramekin

If you love flan, there's no need to search for a restaurant that serves it. You can make this creamy custard right at home. The traditional flan recipe uses simple ingredients and requires just 20 minutes of prep. The hardest part of the whole procedure might just be getting the flan out of its ramekin. Luckily, we're here to share a mess-free trick for removing flan so you can avoid a sticky situation.

When you're ready for dessert, place your serving plate on top of the ramekin and flip it over as a unit. In an ideal world, the flan will pop out perfectly, but as any seasoned chef knows, this isn't always the case. If your flan refuses to budge, hold the plate and ramekin together tightly, with the plate still on the bottom, and shake. You may be able to feel the flan come loose. You may also hear a slurping sound or see caramel leaking out from the bottom of the ramekin. These are all indications that you have successfully freed your flan.

If you find the flan is stubborn and a reoccurring trend in your kitchen, you might be curious why. You might also be wondering how to avoid the issue altogether. We've dug into this dilemma and discovered potential causes and solutions. So, if you'd like to flip your flan and witness a perfect ramekin release, keep reading. We have just the details you're looking for and handy tips for cooking a fantastic flan.