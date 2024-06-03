The Iconic Seasoning You Never Thought To Use On Roast Potatoes
We're not going to say that slow-roasted potatoes are the perfect side ... but they just might be the perfect side. They're great served alongside almost any dish, they're endlessly versatile, and here's a pro tip: Leftover dinnertime roast potatoes can be turned into breakfast spuds and served with fried eggs and sausage for an easy, hearty meal. We also love that when potatoes are stored properly, they'll stay fresh for a long time. Need to shop, but don't have time? Roast potatoes to the dinner rescue.
As for that endless versatility, roast potatoes are a terrific vehicle for almost any flavor. There's a good chance that pretty much everything in your spice cabinet will work with roasted potatoes. Although they're all legitimate choices, there's one seasoning that you may have never reached for, but totally should: That packet of ranch seasoning mix.
The same seasoning that makes your favorite ranch salad dressing has a ton of other uses, from sprinkling onto popcorn to adding to a marinade. And ranch seasoning mix is amazing on potatoes: Sprinkle it on fries, add it to potato salad, and definitely put it on roasted potatoes.
What is in ranch seasoning that makes it so beloved?
Say "ranch dressing," and everyone knows the flavor you're talking about. It's that creamy, garlicky, peppery, oniony dressing that somehow works with so many foods, and it hasn't been around for that long. Ranch dressing was created in the 1950s by Steve Henson, a Nebraska native who was working in Alaska, where fresh ingredients are often scarce. He came up with the seasoning mix that would eventually become Hidden Valley. While details are a trade secret, we do know that Hidden Valley ranch seasoning mix contains something as essential as it is vilified: MSG.
MSG is the result of a series of experiments performed by Japanese scientist Kikunae Ikeda. He was trying to determine what it was that was responsible for the concept we now call umami, which foodies will recognize as depth of flavor. MSG, it turns out, is a substance that kick-starts umami taste receptors, and it's one reason why ranch dressing is a hit with so many people.
Potatoes are the perfect vehicle for this burst of umami-laden flavor: Mild and neutral on their own, roasted potatoes allow the tangy flavors of ranch seasoning to pop. If you want to avoid MSG, you make ranch seasoning mix from scratch, using buttermilk powder, parsley, dried minced onion, salt, and garlic powder. Keep it in your pantry for an easy add to your next tray of roasted potatoes and thank us later.
Ranch roasted potatoes is just one way to harness the flavor of ranch seasoning
When we say that everyone's familiar with the flavor of ranch dressing, that's not an exaggeration: Consumer marketing group NPD reported that ranch dressing became the country's top salad dressing back in 1992; by 2014, ranch salad dressing was twice as popular as its closest competitor, flavor-adjacent blue cheese. When it's made into a creamy dressing, ranch has been used as a dip for chips, veggies, and even pizza. It's also famous for tempering the heat of spicy foods.
We know that garlic, onion, parsley, and salt all work well in sauces, so why not use it in pizza sauce, chili, casseroles, mac and cheese, tomato-based soups, or creamy dishes like scalloped potatoes? Use it as a dry rub, sprinkle over corn on the cob, add a kick to your garlic bread, and if you're a fan of Cool Ranch Doritos, you can make your own by sprinkling plain tortilla chips with ranch seasoning.
The powdered version of this salty, garlicky, peppery delight is perfect on popcorn, snack crackers, or pretzels. Shake a dash onto eggs, add some to breading for fried mushrooms or onion rings — you can even add ranch seasoning mix to bread dough or to thicken a cream sauce. There's such a variety of uses for ranch seasoning mix that you will want to keep it on hand.