The Iconic Seasoning You Never Thought To Use On Roast Potatoes

We're not going to say that slow-roasted potatoes are the perfect side ... but they just might be the perfect side. They're great served alongside almost any dish, they're endlessly versatile, and here's a pro tip: Leftover dinnertime roast potatoes can be turned into breakfast spuds and served with fried eggs and sausage for an easy, hearty meal. We also love that when potatoes are stored properly, they'll stay fresh for a long time. Need to shop, but don't have time? Roast potatoes to the dinner rescue.

As for that endless versatility, roast potatoes are a terrific vehicle for almost any flavor. There's a good chance that pretty much everything in your spice cabinet will work with roasted potatoes. Although they're all legitimate choices, there's one seasoning that you may have never reached for, but totally should: That packet of ranch seasoning mix.

The same seasoning that makes your favorite ranch salad dressing has a ton of other uses, from sprinkling onto popcorn to adding to a marinade. And ranch seasoning mix is amazing on potatoes: Sprinkle it on fries, add it to potato salad, and definitely put it on roasted potatoes.