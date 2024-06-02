Throw Olives Into Your Air Fryer And You'll Never Look Back

One ingredient that you'll find on most charcuterie boards is briny olives. These tasty morsels pair well with cheese, wine, and fruit, making them ideal for combining into a great snack. Plus, they're delicious all on their own!

If you want to enhance their flavor even further, however, you can turn them into roasted olives using your air fryer. Doing so enhances their meaty flavor, adds richness, and makes them more fragrant. What's more, when you cook them in the air fryer, they'll brown slightly. This browning is due to a process called the Maillard reaction, which adds a toasty, nutty flavor to your olives.

To make this snack, just turn on your air fryer, heating it to between 300 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, roast your olives for five to 10 minutes and get ready to bite into an elevated snack that's perfect for adding to a charcuterie board with unique ingredients.