Niçoise olives come from a specific variety of olive tree, the Cailletier. This cultivar grows in the Alps Maritimes department of France, in the region of Provence located in the southeastern corner of the country, which shares a border with Italy and has a Mediterranean climate. These same trees are also plentiful across the Italian border, where their olives are known as Taggiasca, but they have reached global renown with the Niçoise moniker, taking the name from Nice, the capital city of the French region, which produces a large number of these olives.

True Niçoise olives, also known as olive noire de Nice, Nice black olives, and Pendoulier, are a Product of Designated Origin (PDO) in Europe. This means they're tied to a geographic region (in this case, the Alpes-Maritimes) and are produced using traditional harvesting and preservation techniques. Much like how true French Champagne only comes from the region of Champagne, true Niçoise olives come from the greater Nice area. While many varieties of olives are available under the name of "Niçoise style," these are not true Niçoise olives and typically do not meet the same standard of quality.

There's a historic precedent for the quality of Niçoise olives. As early as the mid-1700s, their reputation for quality was already in print and was featured in the L'Encyclopédie de Diderot et d'Alembert, an Enlightenment-era French encyclopedia.