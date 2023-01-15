11 Fast Food Mascots Who Completely Disappeared

One would think that fast food restaurants wouldn't need to resort to aggressive marketing and sophisticated brand identification tactics — their products kind of sell themselves. Burgers, fries, chicken, soda, milkshakes, and other fast food favorites are so full of carbs, sugar, fat, and salt that they're populist and crowd-pleasing and enjoyed on some level by virtually everyone.

Children in particular like that style of fare because by and large they don't have tastes developed much beyond what's on offer at the average fast food place. And yet the most famous, notable, enduring, and effective forms of fast food advertising and marketing are the kinds directed at children, with campaigns built around smiling characters. Whether it's a guy in a suit, a cartoon, or something else, American fast food companies have a long history of using mascots to pitch their wares. Some are successful and last for a really long time — like Ronald McDonald, for example — while others flame out or get crumpled up into the trash can of history. Here are some once prominent fast food mascots that have disappeared from the public eye.