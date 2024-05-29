The Old School Pizza Hut Mascot We Totally Forgot About

Pizza Hut locations were once strongly associated with their red roofs, an architectural feature developed to make the restaurant more identifiable. The chain founders hoped that the eye-catching roof would help it stand out and the strategy appeared to have been a success. The brand ascended to great heights in 1971 and became firmly entrenched in the childhoods of many, both in the U.S. and elsewhere throughout the world. As for the name of the restaurant, Pizza Hut was simply chosen out of convenience, as the moniker was short enough to fit on existing signage.

Even though the rise of the red roof spelled the end of Pizza Hut Pete, the new marketing proved to have impressive staying power. The company reinstated its previous logo in 2019, which featured the iconic red roof floating above the name of the restaurant in black lettering. The eatery likely hoped to capitalize on the current wave of 90s nostalgia, as well as to differentiate itself from competitors. Keep in mind that the chain is still closely associated with the decade, as illustrated by these Pizza Hut menu items from the 90s you probably forgot about.

While there's no denying that Pete had an appeal all its own, it doesn't look like the brand will be bringing back this jolly guy any time soon. Thankfully, we'll always have our memories.