The 'Naked' Lobsters At Costco That Are Giving Serious Alien Vibes

Everybody knows that Costco is the place to stock up on staples like toilet paper, rotisserie chicken, vodka, and trash bags. But if everyday items were all that Costco had to offer, people probably wouldn't be such devoted fans. Instead, it's the products that you can't find anywhere else — and maybe didn't even know existed — that keep people coming back to shop in person week after week, like a literal barrel of maple syrup or Cedar Bay Naked Lobsters. These packs of shelled raw Atlantic lobsters that promise to be the height of convenience have everybody talking, but not necessarily about the taste.

"Bro, that is [a] face hugger from Alien," said one Redditor, of the vacuum-packed shellfish that quite literally look like they are naked. "Someone get that lobster some pants," said another commenter in the same thread.

It's not every day you see a fully intact uncooked lobster without its shell. The Cedar Bay lobsters are processed in a way that separates the shells from the pale, tender (and some might say exposed) meat of the shellfish, leaving it intact in all its alien-like glory.