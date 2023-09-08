Cheetos X Milk Bar Birthday Cake Review: A Dessert Mashup We Didn't Know We Craved

Cheetos is the snack food king of orange residue dust, aka "cheetle," with devoted legions of fans ready to eat anything that includes the cheesy snack, and the brand shows no signs of slowing down. To celebrate its 75th birthday this week, Cheetos threw a party, "Cheetos 75th: The Mark of Mischief" in New York City on September 6. No birthday party is complete without cake, and that night a collaboration with Milk Bar was revealed for the first time — Cheetos x Milk Bar Birthday Cake.

Since 2008, Milk Bar has been a destination for inventive desserts with unthinkable flavors thanks to James Beard award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi, and this Cheetos cake is her latest wondrous creation. In a press release, Tosi said, "Cheetos dunked straight into with vanilla frosting has been a dirty dessert secret of mine for years, so this cake is a match made in snacking heaven to me," adding, "now fans can celebrate with the dessert mashup they never knew they needed. Trust me, it's a 'run don't walk' situation."

Taking the advice of Chef Tosi, we dashed out the door and over to the flagship location of Milk Bar in Manhattan to see what all the orange fuzz was about. Is the Cheetos x Milk Bar Birthday Cake the perfect way to celebrate 75 glorious years, or is it one giant cheat that would make us gasp? We blew out the candles and stuck a fork in it. Here is our chew and review...