The Must-Have Secret Ingredient For A Fluffy Omelet? Cream Of Tartar

Waking up to a cup of coffee and a wonderfully fluffy omelet is the stuff of early morning dreams. But even the most well-intentioned, cloud-like egg dishes can sometimes fall a little flat. The ingredient you can't live without when you want a super-fluffy omelet any time of day is cream of tartar.

This culinary magic dust is the secret to adding air and lightening your eggs. Whisking about an eighth of a teaspoon per two-egg serving, either by hand or using an immersion blender, will contribute lasting lift when creating your morning masterpiece. The cream of tartar strengthens the protein network and, with the addition of air bubbles, when heated, will solidify into a fluffy, stable structure that holds up long after cooking. This tip also works on classic scrambled eggs and is a must if you're making a soufflé. Keep your cream of tartar close to hand when an egg craving strikes and never feel defeated by deflating again.