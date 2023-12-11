The Must-Have Secret Ingredient For A Fluffy Omelet? Cream Of Tartar
Waking up to a cup of coffee and a wonderfully fluffy omelet is the stuff of early morning dreams. But even the most well-intentioned, cloud-like egg dishes can sometimes fall a little flat. The ingredient you can't live without when you want a super-fluffy omelet any time of day is cream of tartar.
This culinary magic dust is the secret to adding air and lightening your eggs. Whisking about an eighth of a teaspoon per two-egg serving, either by hand or using an immersion blender, will contribute lasting lift when creating your morning masterpiece. The cream of tartar strengthens the protein network and, with the addition of air bubbles, when heated, will solidify into a fluffy, stable structure that holds up long after cooking. This tip also works on classic scrambled eggs and is a must if you're making a soufflé. Keep your cream of tartar close to hand when an egg craving strikes and never feel defeated by deflating again.
What is cream of tartar?
Believe it or not, cream of tartar has nothing to do with your favorite fish-friendly sauce. In fact, it has more in common with a glass of wine. The origins of this powder are firmly rooted in grape fermentation. During winemaking, one of the byproducts is an acid that, when purified and powdered, becomes cream of tartar.
Its relationship to eggs is more generally associated with whipping the white. In recipes such as meringue, macarons, and angel food cake that require egg whites beaten to stiff peaks, cream of tartar helps the process by acting as a stabilizer. And you can use this stuff in ways that reach beyond the breakfast table. It's ideal to add to a cookie recipe to make them chewier, as it helps prevent sugar crystallization (which creates the crunch). For an additional kitchen hack, mix cream of tartar with water to create a paste that will help clean stains from porcelain or stainless steel surfaces.
Make that fluffy omelet sing
Culinary classicists will tell you that you don't have to do a thing to an omelet for it to be perfect. An egg remains one of nature's most healthy foods and delivers vitamins, minerals, protein, and other nutrients like no other, and the archetypal French omelet remains an object of simplicity. That being said, an omelet is also an ideal flavor partner for almost anything you can dream up. Iconic pairings include ingredient combos including peppers, onions, mushrooms, asparagus, and tomatoes, but they are the perfect platform for what you have in season or love most.
Chives and chèvre make for a creamy, sour cream-and-onion adjacent flavor profile (you can even ramp it up with a pile of lobster and fresh asparagus), while chorizo and salsa bring a southwestern flair. Top your omelet with avocado or stuff it with rice for a Japanese twist, drizzle on some brown butter, honey, or hot sauce. Go for a different format with an oven-baked Denver omelet with salty ham and spicy peppers into a shareable casserole perfect for a crowd, or even turn it into a sliceable roll. And definitely try your hand at a sweet omelet because eggs love dessert, too, with a PB&J version with your favorite jam or fresh fruit, or warming spiced apple cinnamon creation.