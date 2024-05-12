Dutch Baby Vs Clafoutis: What's The Difference?

A clafoutis, on the other hand, traces its origins to Limousin, a rural area of central France, at least as far back as the mid-19th century. Rather than a pancake, a clafoutis is more like a flan or a tart. The batter is also thin but uses more eggs and sugar than a Dutch baby and is whisked rapidly until it's fluffy (or you can use a blender hack for the dreamiest clafoutis). Rather than topping it with fruit after it's baked (as you do with the Dutch baby), the fruit is layered into the batter after you've poured it into the dish and before you stick it in the oven. Traditionally, the clafoutis uses pitted black cherries, but there's no need to be constrained by tradition. Use the fruits you like — like a clafoutis with summer berries, pears, or apricots. Savory is also an option for clafoutis if you'd rather mix in ingredients like tomatoes, cheese, or meat.

If you like cast iron pans, you can use one to bake clafoutis, but it's traditionally made in a ceramic pan or dish. Once cooked, the clafoutis will be a creamy, light custard infused with the fresh flavor of fruit. So, despite being made with the same ingredients, the texture and taste of Dutch babys and clafoutis will differ, but either dish will yield something delicious.