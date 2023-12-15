How To Make Sure Your Dutch Baby Has Perfectly Crisp Edges

A Dutch baby is the perfect vessel for anything you want for breakfast or any other meal — both sweet and savory work well here. A common issue, though, is making sure the Dutch baby is crispy, puffy, and tender — all at once.

A Dutch baby is part pancake, part crepe, part Yorkshire pudding, and needs to be treated as such, which means focusing on the batter. You need to make sure the dough is not overworked, resulting in a rubbery pancake, or not worked enough, resulting in a flat pancake. Usually, it consists of a thin batter. And, much like one used to make crepes or popovers, it consists mostly of eggs, milk, and flour. However, there is no leavening agent. Instead, most recipes call for using a blender to incorporate as much air as possible. As the Dutch baby cooks, all that puffiness evaporates in the hot oven.

While you can do everything right, sometimes your Dutch baby will come out rather limp and soggy, with lackluster edges. The problem might be your pan.