Roasted Brussels Sprouts And Grapes Is A Pairing We Never Saw Coming
Few foods are as polarizing as the Brussels sprout. In television, they're often portrayed as a vile and villainous side dish foisted upon a child's dinner plate by a parent who is either vengeful or culinarily inept — or both. However, this is an egregious misrepresentation. Yes, Brussels sprouts can be bitter; and yes, they can look haggard and sad after they're boiled into oblivion, but when these little green globes are prepared with care and attention, they can be nothing short of a delicacy.
When roasted, this close relative of the cabbage loses that off-putting vegetal musk and develops a deep, savory flavor that goes magically with everything from cured meats to hazelnuts to balsamic vinegar. And the pairings don't end there. Fruit can also serve as a sensible sidekick to your tray of roasted Brussels sprouts.
You can go with the classics, like pomegranate seeds or cranberries, but you can also go outside the box and add in some sliced grapes. Although not a typical combination, roasted grapes contribute a flavor that's both fruity and deeply sweet, like a drizzle of wild honey. Want to convert the nonbelievers at your next dinner party? Pair your roasted Brussels sprouts with grapes.
Here's why Brussels sprouts and grapes are the ultimate match
As mentioned, Brussels sprouts can be notoriously bitter, which is why boiling them can be such a disaster. And while they're delicious on their own, pairing roasted Brussels sprouts with other ingredients helps curb their naturally astringent flavor, while also adding a welcomed note of salt, heat, sweet, or umami. This is why they're so often matched with foods like bacon, chile flake, or miso.
So where do grapes fit into the mix? In their fresh state, a grape is crisp, sugary, and mild in flavor. But roasting grapes changes all that. On the outside, the grape's skin loses its tautness and becomes tender, soft, and shriveled, resembling something like an oversized raisin. On the inside, the flavor of the grape transforms from bright and tart to sweet, sultry, and mysterious.
The other funny thing that happens when you roast grapes is that they start tasting even more like, well, grapes! If you've ever had a grape soda, you're likely familiar with that big, bold pop that hits you on the nose right after your first sip. This combination of taste and aroma really does wonders when paired with Brussels sprouts, especially with the addition of something crunchy, like a scattering of hazelnuts or walnuts.
How to properly roast your Brussels sprouts
Roasting Brussels sprouts is far from rocket science, but achieving that soft interior and crispy-charred outer shell takes a little bit of culinary know-how. And, like many of life's worthwhile pursuits, it all starts with the prep work.
Your first step is to slice off the woody stem at the bottom of the Brussels sprout (you'll want to also pluck off any yellowed or discolored leaves) and then cut the whole thing in half lengthwise. This creates more surface area and allows the interior of the Brussels sprout to get more direct heat, which helps accelerate the cooking process. Do the same for your grapes.
Next, add your sliced Brussels sprouts (and in this case, grapes) to a bowl and toss with olive oil and a big pinch of salt and pepper. Finally, spread them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and roast in a hot oven (between 400 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit) for 30 to 45 minutes or until the Brussels sprouts golden-brown, with their cut-sides deeply caramelized. The result should be a tray of Brussels sprouts and grapes that are charred and fork-tender but not mushy.