Roasted Brussels Sprouts And Grapes Is A Pairing We Never Saw Coming

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few foods are as polarizing as the Brussels sprout. In television, they're often portrayed as a vile and villainous side dish foisted upon a child's dinner plate by a parent who is either vengeful or culinarily inept — or both. However, this is an egregious misrepresentation. Yes, Brussels sprouts can be bitter; and yes, they can look haggard and sad after they're boiled into oblivion, but when these little green globes are prepared with care and attention, they can be nothing short of a delicacy.

When roasted, this close relative of the cabbage loses that off-putting vegetal musk and develops a deep, savory flavor that goes magically with everything from cured meats to hazelnuts to balsamic vinegar. And the pairings don't end there. Fruit can also serve as a sensible sidekick to your tray of roasted Brussels sprouts.

You can go with the classics, like pomegranate seeds or cranberries, but you can also go outside the box and add in some sliced grapes. Although not a typical combination, roasted grapes contribute a flavor that's both fruity and deeply sweet, like a drizzle of wild honey. Want to convert the nonbelievers at your next dinner party? Pair your roasted Brussels sprouts with grapes.