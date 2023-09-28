How Long Should You Oven Dry Grapes For Homemade Raisins?

Grapes that have simply been washed will take approximately eight hours to dry out in the oven. However, this timeframe isn't set in stone. Different variables can extend how long it will take the oven to turn your fresh grapes into raisins. Particularly large grapes will take longer, for example. If you want your raisins on the extra dry side, it can also take more time.

It is, however, possible to shorten the drying time significantly. You can do this by blanching the grapes first. This will break down the skins and cut the drying time by more than half to about three hours. The same effect can be reached by temporarily freezing the grapes. But, while this will break the skins, their cold temperature will mean slightly more time will be needed as they will have to defrost first before drying. You can also pierce the skins with a knife, though this hands-on method will be time-consuming. Extra large grapes can be cut in half to shorten their drying time.

Regardless of which (if any) of these methods you choose, the oven should be set at a very low heat so that the grapes dry out instead of cooking. Most recipes call for 225 degrees Fahrenheit, though some recommend as low as 150 degrees Fahrenheit.