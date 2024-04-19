The Step You're Missing For Ultra-Crispy Baked Kale Chips

If you're used to making easy-baked kale chips, you may have already perfected your process. Next to removing stems, washing leaves, and adequately seasoning this dark green veggie, you're ready to bake. Yet, you may have overlooked the brief cooling period responsible for elevating kale chips to an ultra-crispy texture.

Once kale chips firm up and retain a slightly darker hue in some parts, remove them from the oven and allow them to sit untouched for three to five minutes. As this nutritious snack cools and dries, your freshly baked kale leaves become more solid. For a comparable example, think about cookies; to avoid overbaking, these delectable treats are removed from the oven when their texture is still soft. Hot cookies continue to bake as they cool. This same explanation can be applied to kale chips.

Kale chips are also easy to overcook, so keeping a close eye on them in the oven is crucial. While you may be inclined to bake kale chips at high heat to speed up the cooking process, 300 degrees Fahrenheit is best.