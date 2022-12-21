TikTok Cook Babs Costello Follows These Rules To Get The Perfect Christmas Cookies

To help out anyone that might struggle with their holiday cookies this year, Costello recently appeared on "Good Morning America" to share some advice. One hold-up to many baker's plans is when they realize that they need room-temperature butter, and all they have is in the refrigerator still. Costello says you can simply fill a glass with warm water, then dump the water, and turn the glass over the butter to bring it to room temperature in a few minutes.

Costello also recommends staying away from measuring cups and weighing your ingredients instead to get the perfect proportions. Once you've got your cookies formed on the baking sheet, you should then refrigerate them to help flavors come together and prevent overspreading.

You'll need to find somewhere to let your cookies cool once they come out of the oven. Costello says you can save space by taking the cloth cover off an ironing board, giving it a quick cleaning, and using it as a giant stand-alone cooling rack. To keep your cookies fresh, you should line a cookie tin with paper towels, and then stack each layer with wax paper in between. Costello says this will keep them fresh all season long, though we're partial to adding a slice of bread as well.