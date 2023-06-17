The Cast Iron Hack For Turning Any Frozen Pizza Into A Deep-Dish Delight

Instead of traveling to Chicago, you can achieve the deliciousness of the city's beloved deep-dish pizza in your own kitchen by using a regular frozen pizza and a cast iron skillet. It does require taking the extra step of getting out your cast iron skillet. However, this hack will completely transform any average store-bought pizza from the frozen food aisle into one with a puffy, golden crust and a cheesy center bursting with toppings.

This hack will work with almost any type of frozen pizza. The only major constraint to what kind of pizza you select for this project is the size of your cast iron. Since the pizza will be cooked in the pan, it has to fit. Measure the bottom of the skillet and pick up a frozen pie that will fit nicely in the bottom. Aside from that, what brand and toppings you choose are entirely up to you.