Is In-N-Out's Special Sauce Just Thousand Island Dressing?

In-N-Out clearly doesn't want to reveal the ingredients of its special sauce, but there may be some clues. The allergen information states that the sauce contains eggs, but no milk. This would mean that the creaminess of the sauce likely comes from mayonnaise as opposed to a dairy product. The In-N-Out sauce packet confirms this as well; the label literally says "contains eggs: in mayonnaise."

Most copycat In-N-Out special sauce recipes believe that the other ingredient has to be ketchup, but on an In-N-Out Reddit thread, one customer claims to have once received a batch of under-mixed sauce on their burger, and is confident they saw a streak of tomato paste in there. Either way, everyone seems to agree there's at least some form of tomato in In-N-Out's sauce, whether it be ketchup or tomato paste.

The other main ingredient, according to celebrity chef J. Kenji López-Alt is relish. As the cook shared with Serious Eats, he made the discovery upon straining out a packet of In-N-Out sauce and finding some of the green stuff left behind. As for the other ingredients, it's hard to say for sure, but in most copycat recipes you'll find different ratios of vinegar to add tang and thin out the sauce, and sugar to balance it out.