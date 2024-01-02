Microwave Winter Squash To Make It Easier To Cut

As the months grow colder, winter squash abounds in your local grocery store or farmers market, usually appearing as soon as early fall. 'Tis the season for making butternut squash soup, roasting slices of acorn squash, baking spaghetti squash, and transforming any winter squash into hearty meals. It may be quick and easy to purchase pre-cut squash packaged up at your nearest grocery store, but you'll certainly pay the price for it on your bill at checkout.

But don't fret at the sight of your whole winter squash. With a quick stint in the microwave, your squash will be ready to peel far more safely and easily. Start by scoring the squash — making tiny slits in the skin with a knife or poking holes with a fork to allow for steam to escape. Pop the squash into a microwave-safe dish and then into the microwave for two to five minutes, depending on the size of the squash. Your squash will come out with softened flesh that'll give you an easier time when cutting.