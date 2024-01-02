Microwave Winter Squash To Make It Easier To Cut
As the months grow colder, winter squash abounds in your local grocery store or farmers market, usually appearing as soon as early fall. 'Tis the season for making butternut squash soup, roasting slices of acorn squash, baking spaghetti squash, and transforming any winter squash into hearty meals. It may be quick and easy to purchase pre-cut squash packaged up at your nearest grocery store, but you'll certainly pay the price for it on your bill at checkout.
But don't fret at the sight of your whole winter squash. With a quick stint in the microwave, your squash will be ready to peel far more safely and easily. Start by scoring the squash — making tiny slits in the skin with a knife or poking holes with a fork to allow for steam to escape. Pop the squash into a microwave-safe dish and then into the microwave for two to five minutes, depending on the size of the squash. Your squash will come out with softened flesh that'll give you an easier time when cutting.
Safely cutting your winter squash
Now that you've softened the squash in the microwave, you're ready to take things to the cutting board. For a safe, clean cut of your squash, you're going to need a sharp, long, durable knife on hand. A good rule of thumb is to use a knife longer than the width of your winter squash. That way, you'll make clean slices through the squash without wiggling the knife back and forth or getting it stuck. And remember, your squash is now hot to the touch after coming out of the microwave. Use a kitchen towel to hold it down while slicing to avoid burning yourself.
Winter squashes come in many oblong or round shapes and sizes, which don't exactly make them the most convenient for stabilizing on top of your cutting board. Trim off the ends of your squash and you'll create flat bottoms for safe slicing. Also, make sure the cutting board stays in place by laying a damp towel underneath it. This will prevent any unexpected slip-and-slide movements while using your sharp knife. Additionally, using the microwave trick makes it easy to peel your winter squash before slicing it.
More microwave hacks for prepping food
Go beyond just the winter squash and use your microwave to make your life easier in the kitchen. It isn't necessary to soften all vegetables before peeling and cutting them, but it sure can save time and effort with some. For example, you can use the same microwave trick for the two base ingredients of most dishes: onion and garlic.
That's right. A garlic bulb needs only about 30 seconds in the microwave and it'll come out ready to peel, no more picking at pesky garlic skin. After the microwave, the cloves should pop right out. As for your onion, 45 seconds in the microwave is all you need to make slicing a breeze. Those 45 seconds heat the onion just enough to burn away the chemicals that induce tears while slicing. So stop your crying, save yourself some time, and stop the hassle of peeling and slicing winter squash by taking a quick few minutes to make the job easier with your microwave.