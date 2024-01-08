The Absolute Best Way To Store Butternut Squash

Butternut squash is a common sight at Thanksgiving, whether it's sliced and roasted or turned into soup. But it's still a winter squash that you can use for months afterward. As long as you store it safely, a healthy butternut squash can last up to three months on average before it spoils. Depending on the particular squash, sometimes they can last even longer in storage. But you need to take good care of your gourd. So how do you do that?

There are a few different ways, but the simplest is to keep it away from heat, moisture, and fruits. Butternut squash thrives at around 50 or 55 degrees Fahrenheit, which means it can be safely stored in just below room temperature locations like cupboards or root cellars. It can even last on the kitchen counter so long as you're careful. It should be somewhere cool and dry, so keep it away from the sink or humid spots. And why keep it away from fruits? The short answer is that simply being near fruits like apples or bananas can rot your butternut squash faster.