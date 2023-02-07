Oreo Is Officially Partnering With The NBA For Some Truly Unique Cookies

Since the first Oreo cookie was sold in 1912, the brand has established itself as a beloved treat, available in grocery and convenience stores worldwide. The cookie brand has released several versions of its sweets, including Double Stuf, Oreo Mini, Oreo Thins, and more. The brand has also sold several limited-edition collaborations, partnering with the likes of Lady Gaga (via CNN), Pokémon (via Twitter), and even the iconic Easter marshmallow, Peeps (via TODAY). For its latest release, Oreo is going back to work with a former collaboration partner.

Back in 2021, Oreo partnered with NBA to release NBA Dynasty Oreo Cookies. The sweet snacks featured logos for six teams: the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Golden State Warriors (via the Oreo Twitter). However, these cookies were only available for a limited time and left fans of other teams craving representation. Fortunately, the cookie company and the NBA are now teaming up for another deliciously sweet Oreo collaboration.