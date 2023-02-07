Oreo Is Officially Partnering With The NBA For Some Truly Unique Cookies
Since the first Oreo cookie was sold in 1912, the brand has established itself as a beloved treat, available in grocery and convenience stores worldwide. The cookie brand has released several versions of its sweets, including Double Stuf, Oreo Mini, Oreo Thins, and more. The brand has also sold several limited-edition collaborations, partnering with the likes of Lady Gaga (via CNN), Pokémon (via Twitter), and even the iconic Easter marshmallow, Peeps (via TODAY). For its latest release, Oreo is going back to work with a former collaboration partner.
Back in 2021, Oreo partnered with NBA to release NBA Dynasty Oreo Cookies. The sweet snacks featured logos for six teams: the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Golden State Warriors (via the Oreo Twitter). However, these cookies were only available for a limited time and left fans of other teams craving representation. Fortunately, the cookie company and the NBA are now teaming up for another deliciously sweet Oreo collaboration.
Cookies for every team will be sold
The NBA is teaming up once more with Oreo to release some extra-special cookies for basketball fans, per an emailed press release. Fans will be able to order a 12-pack of cookies decorated with each basketball team's logo over a fudge coating. Each cookie will also feature colored sprinkles around the edges, and they will match the respective team's colors. All 30 NBA teams are included in this promotion, allowing fans to grab cookies for their favorite teams.
The release comes ahead of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, airing February 19. Oreo will also be releasing a limited-edition gift box of 12 cookies in celebration of the game and events, which will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah. A box of 12 decorated cookies will cost $39.95 before delivery fees. If you want to snag some sweet treats ahead of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, head over to the Oreo website to place your order.