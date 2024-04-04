The Mild Variety Of Salmon Even Fish-Haters Should Try

When talking about the healthiest foods, salmon is almost bound to get a mention. The fish is the perfect nutritional package: high in protein, relatively low in calories, an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, and loaded with B vitamins. It's also easy to prepare. You can grill it, smoke it, bake it in a Ritz Cracker coating, slice it raw, or eat it right out of the can. Given its versatility and health benefits, salmon is pretty popular — so popular in fact that it is the second most consumed seafood per capita in the United States, according to data from the National Fisheries Institute.

But despite all these qualities, there's still a large swath of people turned off by salmon's distinct flavor. And while it's true that certain varieties can have a faint down-by-docks taste and odor, this is certainly not true for every species of salmon you encounter. But what if you could capture all of salmon's advantages without that fishy taste? Well, then you've got to try coho salmon. This species of salmon has a softer, sweeter flavor than other varieties like king, sockeye, or Atlantic. It is particularly delicious when poached or lightly sautéed, and has a smooth, buttery texture.