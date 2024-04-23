What To Consider Before Adding Citrus Juice To Pie (Besides Flavor)

Whether you're making classic apple pie or lemon chess pie, lemon juice has more effects besides adding flavor. When crafting a fruit pie, thickeners are often required to prevent your homemade crust from becoming too soft and soaking up added moisture. However, not all thickeners work well with the addition of lemon juice.

Corn starch is a common thickener that fails under the acidic constraints of citrus juice. This is especially problematic if you want your homemade pie to last beyond a day or two. The added cornstarch will become less effective in maintaining your filling's texture. While you might consider flour a worthwhile alternative, this standard thickener can easily dull the brightness of your pie, slightly muting the contrasting sweet and sour flavor balance.

Whichever thickener you use, you may need less depending on how your pie is prepared. Pies with a lattice top or exposed filling will need less thickeners because the liquid-based interior cooks down more effectively. You may also want to consider your filling's natural pectin. Pectin is a natural thickener found in many fruits and vegetables. Fruit pies made with apples, cranberries, and blackberries tend to have more pectin than pies made with raspberries, cherries, or plums. High-pectin fruit pies will need less thickener. If you're still worried about the addition of citrus juice altering the consistency of your pie, consider including pectin-producing citrus peel in the mix.