The McDonald's 'No-Quit Policy' That Got The Internet In A Tizzy

The restaurant industry is rife with allegations of companies and managers trying to take advantage of their employees in myriad ways. From Papa John's $800,000 wage violation lawsuit to Starbucks allegedly firing a decades-long employee over union activity, it's an industry that certainly has an anti-labor reputation (even if many of the stories are unproven allegations). Even by those standards, though, one McDonald's franchise allegedly operated under a policy in 2023 that immediately got the internet's attention.

If you see this sign at a job you need a union pic.twitter.com/hPKq6MYiF0 — Read Let This Radicalize You (@JoshuaPHilll) July 11, 2023

The sign's header declares, "This is a no-quit restaurant." While this statement could be taken as some sort of motivational poster, the text below makes its meaning clear: "It is the policy of the restaurant that an employee cannot quit until he or she talks to the Restaurant Manager or the Area Supervisor."

But was this sign even real? Sure, it looks official, even appearing in both English and Spanish, but could it instead be the work of one very talented Photoshop editor? Well, it's not entirely clear. McDonald's does not appear to have publicly responded to the internet furor over the sign, and there does not seem to be any independent corroboration of its existence. There isn't even a specific report of which franchise the sign came from. There's no way to tell with any certainty whether this was ever a real policy — or if it was, whether it persists to this day.