Starbucks Allegedly Fired A Decades-Long Employee Over Union Activity

As the largest restaurant chain by revenue, Starbucks is the biggest kid on the coffee block. More recently, though, the company has become known for its history of strongly opposing unionization, which has led to multiple claims of unlawful terminations. Today brings another: the firing of an employee with decades of experience who was originally hired at an event hosted by Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz himself.

Logan Matthews has worked for the company since that event in 1997, helping Starbucks open eight different stores and working at 50 different locations over his 26-year career. Recently, he's been heavily involved in efforts by his store in Jonesboro, Georgia, to file for unionization. Two days after the store's union election, he was fired for allegedly failing to put cash in the safe at closing.

Starbucks, however, has not provided any evidence this actually occurred, and Matthews has a long track record of closing stores successfully. Moreover, the alleged incident supposedly occurred on July 26, meaning the company waited two and a half months to fire him, then did so conspicuously right after a union election.