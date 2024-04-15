The Ultimate McDonald's Menu Hack For A Custom BLT Sandwich
One classic sandwich that is notoriously lacking in most McDonald's locations is a BLT. That's right, the good ol' bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich, with its perfect balance of flavors and textures, is nowhere to be found under the golden arches. But fear not, as a former McDonald's corporate chef has shared a menu hack for anyone who wants to make their own custom BLT sandwich.
Chef Mike Haracz shared a few of his favorite Mickey D's menu hacks with his audience on TikTok. This particular one takes a Big Mac and turns it into a BLT with just a few customizations. "You get yourself a Big Mac," Haracz tells his followers. "You need to swap out the beef patties for bacon and add tomato for a fantastic BLT build that is pretty tasty." Haracz also suggests that BLT lovers encourage McDonald's employees to "go ham" on the bacon, so to speak. "You're going to want them to kind of load it up with bacon because they can be kind of stingy on that," he advises.
A BLT ... McDonald's style
McDonald's has flirted with the BLT before but hasn't fully committed to offering the sandwich as a permanent fixture. However, the fast food chain occasionally introduces BLT-inspired items, mostly on its international menus, particularly in Canada. There, you can get your fix with a Quarter Pounder BLT or a Double Quarter Pounder BLT. There's also an Egg BLT McMuffin for a morning meal.
The Smoky BLT Double Quarter Pounder With Cheese was once available in the U.S. as a limited-time menu option. Though it's not clear if or when it will return to stateside menus, the burger features two patties, applewood smoked bacon, and a smoky sauce. Reviews were generally positive, with Reddit users complimenting the burger and calling it "fresh and tasty." Some note, however, that the sauce is a bit strong. "I just went and had another one tonight, and gotta say, if it has a lighter amount of sauce on it, it is a much more pleasant sandwich," wrote one Redditor.