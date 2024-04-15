The Ultimate McDonald's Menu Hack For A Custom BLT Sandwich

One classic sandwich that is notoriously lacking in most McDonald's locations is a BLT. That's right, the good ol' bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich, with its perfect balance of flavors and textures, is nowhere to be found under the golden arches. But fear not, as a former McDonald's corporate chef has shared a menu hack for anyone who wants to make their own custom BLT sandwich.

Chef Mike Haracz shared a few of his favorite Mickey D's menu hacks with his audience on TikTok. This particular one takes a Big Mac and turns it into a BLT with just a few customizations. "You get yourself a Big Mac," Haracz tells his followers. "You need to swap out the beef patties for bacon and add tomato for a fantastic BLT build that is pretty tasty." Haracz also suggests that BLT lovers encourage McDonald's employees to "go ham" on the bacon, so to speak. "You're going to want them to kind of load it up with bacon because they can be kind of stingy on that," he advises.