'Nduja Sauce Is Here To Add Some Spice To Pasta Night

While one of the hallmarks of a good pasta sauce is that it is well-seasoned, it isn't necessarily spicy hot per se. Even when Italian sausage is used, the overall presentation doesn't really bring the heat. But 'nduja is here to change that! It's the perfect ingredient for an authentic yet spicy sauce that will definitely level up your usual pasta night. Even if you're not getting tired of the same old sauce, it's worth switching it up for this hot yet creamy deliciousness.

So what is 'nduja exactly? Pronounced en-doo-yah, it is a type of salami paste from southern Italy that packs a serious punch courtesy of chilies grown in the area. With its bright red color and soft texture, it looks kind of like chorizo, and both are also spicy and spreadable to different degrees. But in spite of sharing these similar characteristics, 'nduja is definitely its own separate element with a distinct flavor profile.