The Clam Variety You Need For The Best Clams Casino

Homemade clams casino is actually very easy to make. While the clams are having their initial cook, you prepare the seasoned breadcrumb topping, then pull the cooked littlenecks free of the shell, and place them back in a half-shell with the topping to broil. But before you start cooking, be sure to buy good clams. Their shells should be closed tight (or they close up when you tap them): an open clam is a dead clam. It's also important to make sure your clams don't have a lot of sand inside them before you cook them. So you'll want to soak them in salt water for about thirty minutes to purge them of sand.

It's important to always cook the clams first before preparing them for broiling to ensure they're safe to eat. The clams will be open when done, and should have an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Broiling them for just a few minutes is not long enough to cook the clams thoroughly and is meant to only crisp the top mixture. While you can cook them using several methods, cooking them directly in a white wine broth imparts a ton of flavor even before the other ingredients are added (you can also save that broth to use over pasta for another meal).

In general, cooked shellfish remains good quality in the refrigerator for no more than two days, so if you plan to store some leftover clams casino, eat it within 48 hours.