The Best Cheese To Pair With Gin And Expert-Approved Charcuterie Board Additions

For all the charcuterie board fiends out there, take a break from the usual wine and cheese nights and switch to a bold liquor that invites unique pairings with more daring cheeses, such as gin. Take it from Matthew Rose, American Cheese Society certified cheese professional, and partner at Fairfield Cheese. He prefers pairing gin cocktails with creamier cheeses, specifically a creamy cheese with a robust flavor: blue cheese. "Blue cheese and gin are best friends! Blue cheeses typically have a salty brininess, a spiciness, and a creamy texture with loads of flavor that will stand up to the bold flavors present in gins," Rose told Daily Meal.

A powerful blue cheese ups the botanical notes in gin — pairing boldness with boldness pays off. But beyond that, blue cheeses are also very porous, allowing the gin and blue cheese flavors to blend as you take each sip and bite. If you're on board, try Rose's favorite blue cheese with gin: a French Roquefort. "French Roquefort ... is one of the boldest and briniest of blue cheeses and is best smeared on crusty bread or crackers," he said.

And if you're not particularly a blue cheese lover, don't fret! Rose has some more pairing recommendations of cheese and unique gin flavors to drink and bite the night away.