Caesar Dressing Is Your Secret For A Next-Level Potato Salad

It doesn't get more classic than showing up to the summer picnic or potluck with a potato salad or ordering it as a side at your local diner or barbecue restaurant. But how do you revive a classic and think differently about a dish that's so tried and true? Toss in another classic condiment for the ultimate crossover. While potato salad can be delicious, some believe it to be lacking in seasoning and pizazz. With Caesar dressing, you add a richer, more savory flavor palette. It's the perfect way to ensure your potato salad doesn't get a bad rap for being bland.

Incorporating Caesar dressing adds a rich, garlicky twist on too-often one-note potato salad while helping to enhance the creamy texture everyone craves. You can take it a little easier on the mayonnaise called for in your recipe, as Caesar dressing usually has a mayo base that lends enough thickness and stickiness to coat the potatoes.