The Salad Ingredient That Unexpectedly Elevates Boring Boxed Mac And Cheese

There's nothing quite like mac and cheese when you want a comforting meal. Ooey, gooey, salty, and loaded with delicious carbs, it not only tastes great, but it's also filling. Now, while you're welcome to make mac and cheese from scratch, the easiest way to get your hands on a plate of this delicious comfort food is to whip it up from a box.

No matter if it comes from a famous blue box or is a fancy organic variety, if you're going to use boxed mac and cheese, don't just stick to the package instructions. Instead, elevate your meal by adding a secret salad ingredient: Caesar dressing. The Caesar dressing can help give your meal an extra edge and add a creamy touch to the sauce.

To give this trick a whirl, there are a couple of things you'll need to know first so that you can perfectly elevate your meal and get a boxed mac and cheese with a whole new flavor dimension to it.