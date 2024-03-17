The Proper Way To Use A Pie Iron For Delicious Desserts

If you're sick of s'mores, pie irons offer endless possibilities for creating delicious camp foods. Campers in the Midwest know exactly what a pie iron is, but in case you haven't come across one, it's a campfire cooking tool consisting of two hinged cast iron (or less commonly, aluminum) concave plates at the end of two long handles. They come in various shapes and sizes, usually square or round, and are similar in design to a waffle iron but without the waffle pattern. Midwesterners, especially in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota, have been using pie irons for decades to make delicious sweet and savory toasted pies, known as pudgy pies, campfire pies, and mountain pies. While equally delicious, these "pies" are more like toasted sandwiches with various fillings than traditional pies.

Rome Industries, the pioneer of pie irons based in Madison, Wisconsin, has been making the campfire cooking tool since 1964. The basic idea behind using a pie iron to make a mouthwatering, pudgy pie is to stick tasty ingredients between two pieces of buttered bread, place the sandwich inside the pie iron, and toast it over a fire for three to five minutes. While the instructions for using a pie iron are simple, there are some helpful tips you'll want to follow to produce the tastiest "pie" possible — as well as endless recipe ideas that campers and anyone with a fire pit and a pie iron love to create.