For Sugar Cookies With Perfectly Crispy Edges, Roll Them Up
The sugar cookie is a category that feels almost impossible to define when you consider that just about every cookie variant contains sugar or some kind of sweetener. It's a vague enough term that it allows for interpretation and experimentation, and yet it has come to have a particular association: A soft and chewy, fairly neutrally-flavored treat made from butter, flour, eggs, sugar, leavener, and — typically — vanilla. From there, the sky's the limit in terms of how you decorate, embellish, or enhance these biscuits, and opinions abound on what they should be.
But if you're looking for a cookie that delivers on the soft and chewy interior with a crisp edge, there's a go-to simple strategy. Once your dough is ready to roll, form it into a log using parchment paper or plastic wrap. If you have a bench scraper, this tool helps to minimize lumps and creates a smooth and symmetrical portion. This tip gives you a perfect slice-and-bake situation that, when baked up, provides this satisfying textural contrast, along with a surface that's optimal for icing, too.
Benefits to the rolled dough technique
There are so many good reasons to take this approach, in addition to the texture. It also gives you a neat package to store, whether in the fridge or to freeze for future baking. You can always rely on your slices to be relatively uniform (as long as you slice them about the same width), which not only reduces the risk of arguments over who got the bigger treat but also helps to ensure a consistent bake.
It's also a great technique if you want to get a little fancy and make a crust for your cookie. Once the log is solid (chilled in the refrigerator for a couple of hours or overnight), simply roll it in your choice of coating, like nuts, crushed cookie crumbs, or pure turbinado sugar.
Having a roll of cookie dough on hand also makes it easy if you simply want to bake a few at a time; just slice off the number you prefer and bake at will. If you choose to freeze the dough, be sure to first chill it in the refrigerator for a few hours and then package it in an airtight container. This extends the life of your cookie dough to about a month.
Ideas for your crispy edged sugar cookie creations
The beauty of the sugar cookie is owed in part to its relative ambiguity. The standard formulas invite all kinds of creative experimentation. You can make a slight riff on the chocolate chip cookie for those who prefer to keep it classic, (but a good rule of thumb is to opt for mini chocolate chips or smaller bits if you're going to mix it throughout the dough, which will help when it comes time for slicing). Other easy additions include nuts and dried fruit (also chopped into small pieces), like in the case of a cherry pistachio combination, or even rainbow sprinkles for a pop of color. Spices are an effortless element and bring a big personality, like a soft and chewy snickerdoodle.
When it comes to the crust on the outside of your cookie, you can also roll your dough log in colored sanding sugar, crushed graham crackers, or pretzels. Shredded coconut makes a tasty component either mixed into your dough or on the edges (or both).
And if you're feeling a topping, the flat cookie top that results from this method makes a perfect surface for your frosted sugar cookie recipe. A super-simple eggless royal icing adds a professional-looking sheen, too, but any personal touch will complement your perfectly crispy edges and deliver the sugar cookie goods, no matter your definition.