For Sugar Cookies With Perfectly Crispy Edges, Roll Them Up

There are so many good reasons to take this approach, in addition to the texture. It also gives you a neat package to store, whether in the fridge or to freeze for future baking. You can always rely on your slices to be relatively uniform (as long as you slice them about the same width), which not only reduces the risk of arguments over who got the bigger treat but also helps to ensure a consistent bake.

It's also a great technique if you want to get a little fancy and make a crust for your cookie. Once the log is solid (chilled in the refrigerator for a couple of hours or overnight), simply roll it in your choice of coating, like nuts, crushed cookie crumbs, or pure turbinado sugar.

Having a roll of cookie dough on hand also makes it easy if you simply want to bake a few at a time; just slice off the number you prefer and bake at will. If you choose to freeze the dough, be sure to first chill it in the refrigerator for a few hours and then package it in an airtight container. This extends the life of your cookie dough to about a month.