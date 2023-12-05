For Slice-And-Bake Cookies, You Need Mini Chocolate Chips

Prepping cookies in advance and freezing them is a great way to get a jumpstart on baking. Depending on the type of cookie dough, some can last frozen for up to a year. Rather than rolling out each cookie individually and freezing them, roll all the dough into one log. Then, when you're ready to bake, thaw the dough and simply slice it into disks. Place the frozen disks flat on your baking tray, and you're ready to go.

If you're using this slice-and-bake method for chocolate chip cookies, the type of chips you use will impact how the sweet treats turn out. Miniature chocolate chips are a great choice for these cookies because it's easier to slice around them through the dough.

Larger chocolate chips may make for a gooier chocolate bite, but they can cause problems when slicing. The larger the chip, the more likely that it will block the knife. Of course, you could simply push the chip out of the way, but this could cause the dough to split, and you may wind up reshaping some of the cookies. For faster and easier slicing, mini chips are definitely the way to go.