Sweet Proteins Vs Sugar: What's The Difference?

We live in the greatest age of scientific advancement in human history. Food is most certainly a part of this trend; in addition to things like molecular gastronomy and lab-grown, plant-based meat, many common foods we eat contain laboratory concoctions. But often, the scientific advances in food don't necessarily come from a lab environment, but from harnessing the power of the natural world itself. A great example is the rise of sweet proteins.

Sugar is a huge part of the human diet, and it's easy to understand why — sugar is delicious. But a lot of people, for various reasons, would like to cut down their personal sugar intake. You can use artificial sweeteners for this, of course, but let's be real: None of them taste great, and they pretty much all have some sort of chemical-esque flavor. But as noted, sweet proteins aren't created in a lab; they're actually a product of plants that have evolved to mimic the taste of sugar without actually being sugar. Though sugar and sweet proteins taste the same, they're otherwise completely different.