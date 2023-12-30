What Is The Safest Type Of Tuna To Eat?

Tuna is one of the most popular commercial fish varieties in the world, and is also one of the most versatile. You can select between various kinds of tuna, from canned skipjack and albacore for tuna salad to mid-tier ahi for tuna steaks to ultra-expensive bluefin (the premier sushi fish in the world). Whichever variety you pick (or want to pay for), there's something there for you to enjoy.

There's just one problem: Some varieties of tuna are much better for you than others, due to a potentially toxic substance in nearly all fish, namely mercury. According to the CDC, a lethal dose of mercury for the average person is around 200 mg, meaning you'd have to eat a pretty high amount of fish to get there. Of course, nobody wants mercury poisoning, so which types of tuna have the lowest mercury content? Surprisingly, more high-end varieties of tuna may actually be the ones to watch out for: The most expensive kind of tuna, bluefin, is quite possibly the worst for mercury content, according to Mercury Facts and Figures. And it doesn't work consistently the other way around, either — the cheapest tuna isn't necessarily the best for avoiding mercury.