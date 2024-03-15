What To Look Out For On The Label When Buying Canned Tomatoes

When it comes to a quick, easy, and delicious dinner, you really can't miss with canned tomatoes. Along with the nutritional advantage they have over fresh tomatoes, canned varieties also make for a more convenient meal prep process. However, you'll need to check out the label to make sure your meal is as flavorful and wholesome as possible. Simplicity reigns supreme with canned tomatoes, so you don't want a label that features an extensive list of ingredients. Instead, opt for a brand that lists just a few essential ingredients.

This typically includes a specific kind of tomatoes and salt for a bit of flavor enhancement. Canned tomatoes also naturally include water, but some brands may use juice from the tomato instead. Brands with artificial preservatives and ingredients should be avoided (except for citric acid, which reduces the risk of bacterial growth in canned tomatoes). Added seasonings are also problematic, but not for health reasons. Extras like garlic and basil can alter the flavor of the finished dish, thereby rendering your careful seasoning blend less impactful.